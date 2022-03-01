Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.46. The firm has a market cap of $447.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $332.67 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.