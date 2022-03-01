Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth $6,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 772,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 35.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 681,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.52. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

