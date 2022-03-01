Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 1,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,222. Gaia has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.66.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
