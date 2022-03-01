Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 1,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,222. Gaia has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

