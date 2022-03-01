Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Gaia stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,216. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

