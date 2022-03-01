Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Shares of Gaia stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,216. Gaia has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.