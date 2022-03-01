FY2023 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Increased by Analyst

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

