FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Lifted by Analyst

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.54.

H opened at C$31.30 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 64.58%.

Hydro One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.