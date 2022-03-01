FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Lifted by Analyst

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68.
H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 64.58%.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
