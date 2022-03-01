FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Boosted by William Blair

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 359,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

