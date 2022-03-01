Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. 64,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

