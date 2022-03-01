Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $344,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.37. 2,828,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,439,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

