Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,982. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52.

