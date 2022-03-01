Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

F stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 1,687,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,403,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

