Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 1,468 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,391. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.