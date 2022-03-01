Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 2,500 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $324.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

