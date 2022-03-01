Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $29.39 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.12 or 0.06729534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.62 or 0.99810101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

