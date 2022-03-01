Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
FURY opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.15. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.47.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
