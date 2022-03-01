Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FURY opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.15. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FURY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 410,789 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

