Funko (FNKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Funko has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $885.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Funko by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Funko by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

