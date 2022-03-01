Fundamental Research Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $26.45

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $26.00 to $26.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,740,832. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

