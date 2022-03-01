Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 246 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $605.19 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.65.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

