Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 120 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

