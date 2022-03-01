Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

