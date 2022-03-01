Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 24,382 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $278,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

