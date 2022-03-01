Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 396 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

