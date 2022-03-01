Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

