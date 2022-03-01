Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

