Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 6,717 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 214.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 179.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $268,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

