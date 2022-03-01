Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 189 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,408.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,514.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,511.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

