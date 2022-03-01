Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

FTEK opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

