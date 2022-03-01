Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.
FTEK opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
