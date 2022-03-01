Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.74 ($53.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €28.08 ($31.55) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.03 and a 200 day moving average of €31.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

