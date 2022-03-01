FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for FTI Consulting in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE FCN opened at $146.00 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

