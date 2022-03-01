FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading Down 3.7%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 204,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FSD Pharma by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares in the last quarter.

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

