Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.03

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 81692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

