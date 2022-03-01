Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($65.17) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.12 ($74.30).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.32 ($64.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €57.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a fifty-two week high of €71.14 ($79.93).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.