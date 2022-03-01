Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freedom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

