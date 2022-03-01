Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.