Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FREQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.