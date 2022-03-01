Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

FREQ stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

