Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
