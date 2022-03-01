Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Holdings Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

