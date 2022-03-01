Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in February

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTMDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 104,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

