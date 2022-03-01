Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 3,127 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $344.52 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

