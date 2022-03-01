Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Shares of Forterra stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. Forterra has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 28.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forterra by 235.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Forterra by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Forterra by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

