Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $31.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:FL opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

