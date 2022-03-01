Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $23.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

