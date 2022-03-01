Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

FL stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

