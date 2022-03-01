Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.62 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

