Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.
FL stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
