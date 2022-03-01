Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

FL stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

