Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by 14.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
FL traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. 12,993,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.