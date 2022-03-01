Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

