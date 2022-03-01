FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in FMC were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

