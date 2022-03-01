Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.
Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fluor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
