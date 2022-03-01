Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,158 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fluor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

