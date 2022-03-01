Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Joseph L. Brennan Sells 701 Shares

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $15,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after buying an additional 1,229,754 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 577,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 567,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

